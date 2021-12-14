Civitas (CIV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $43,291.04 and $52.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00036717 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,379,867 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

