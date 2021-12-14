Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down to $27.57

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $25.57. Olaplex shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 5,919 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLPX. Truist began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $74,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $32,814,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.