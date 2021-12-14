Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down to $27.57

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $25.57. Olaplex shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 5,919 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLPX. Truist began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71.
In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $74,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $32,814,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Featured Article: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.