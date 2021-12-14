Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Waters (NYSE:WAT) Head-To-Head Survey

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 25.40% 271.71% 22.73% Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

87.7% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Waters and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 1 4 2 0 2.14 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Waters currently has a consensus price target of $367.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.08%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.65%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Waters.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waters and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.37 billion 8.75 $521.57 million $11.15 30.42 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 10.79 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Waters beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services. The TA segment products and services include thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems, and service sales. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

