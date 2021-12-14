-$0.03 EPS Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

