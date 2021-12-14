iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 140,991 shares.The stock last traded at $56.68 and had previously closed at $57.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOR. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

