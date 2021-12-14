$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,393 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,436. Enova International has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

