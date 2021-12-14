Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

