Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 4,280 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

