Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $14.52. Annexon shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Annexon by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Annexon by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Annexon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

