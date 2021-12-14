iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $51.70.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.