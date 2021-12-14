Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. Trinseo has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

