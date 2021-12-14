Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $138.89, but opened at $142.55. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $146.68, with a volume of 7,809 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -368.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

