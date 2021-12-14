Short Interest in Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Declines By 77.8%

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS ORBT remained flat at $$6.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Orbit International has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

