Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Declines By 82.5%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS KKWFF remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

