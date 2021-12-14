Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Expands By 198.8%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the November 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASAZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cheuvreux upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 228,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

