Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the November 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 6,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $6.81.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
