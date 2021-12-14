Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the November 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 6,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

