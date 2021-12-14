Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Expands By 180.0%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

DRXGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DRXGF stock remained flat at $$7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

