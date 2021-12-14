Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $2.44 EPS

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post earnings per share of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $1.91. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. 7,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,959 shares of company stock worth $1,851,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

