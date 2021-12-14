Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Decreases By 84.9%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:GIIXU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Gores Holdings VIII has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 340,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

