Insider Buying: MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MOSY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.29. MoSys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 97.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOSY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoSys in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoSys by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MoSys by 76.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

