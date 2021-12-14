Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling purchased 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($197.70).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, David Stirling purchased 36 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £150.84 ($199.34).

Shares of ZTF traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 429.90 ($5.68). 39,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,902. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 351.13 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 499 ($6.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £209.02 million and a PE ratio of 26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 401.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 432.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTF. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

