FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRMO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. FRMO has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

