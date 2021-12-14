Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 206.3% in November

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 206.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KRYAY stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.44. 6,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kerry Group has a one year low of $120.43 and a one year high of $153.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

