Naomi Seddon Sells 9,000 Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Naomi Seddon sold 9,000 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.57 ($14.70), for a total value of A$185,157.00 ($132,255.00).

Naomi Seddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Naomi Seddon 50,000 shares of Megaport stock.

On Monday, November 1st, Naomi Seddon sold 50,000 shares of Megaport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.34 ($13.10), for a total value of A$916,900.00 ($654,928.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

