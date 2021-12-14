Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 213.4% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $169.85 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.75 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.94.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

