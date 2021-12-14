Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,547 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 2.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.07. 45,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,392. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

