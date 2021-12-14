Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

