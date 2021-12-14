Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. 7,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

