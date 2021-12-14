B-cube.ai Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. B-cube.ai has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $77,998.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B-cube.ai coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00055077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.55 or 0.08012137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.86 or 1.00470505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About B-cube.ai

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,978 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

