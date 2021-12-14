ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post sales of $30.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.44 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $108.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $109.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $122.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

IO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 351,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IO remained flat at $$1.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.30. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

