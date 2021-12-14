Tokes (TKS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $40.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001418 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.