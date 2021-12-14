KeyFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,956.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $6,956.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00055077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.55 or 0.08012137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.86 or 1.00470505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

