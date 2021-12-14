First Savings Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

