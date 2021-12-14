$146.70 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce $146.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 17,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 232,365 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 306,927 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

