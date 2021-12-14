Clean Yield Group Has $2.72 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $116.13. The company has a market cap of $265.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

