Clean Yield Group Sells 435 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kadant were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.19. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,403. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.55 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.