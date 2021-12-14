Clean Yield Group Invests $1.87 Million in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 219.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
VITL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.30 million, a PE ratio of 139.58 and a beta of -0.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $31.24.
In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VITL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
Vital Farms Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Story: SEC Filing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.