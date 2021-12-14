Clean Yield Group Invests $1.87 Million in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 219.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

VITL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.30 million, a PE ratio of 139.58 and a beta of -0.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VITL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

