Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Camden National comprises about 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Camden National were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CAC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,514. The company has a market cap of $693.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

