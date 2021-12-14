Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in 3M by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.28. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

