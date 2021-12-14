Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $33,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average of $220.64. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

