Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $39,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.