Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 21.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 36,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 126,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

