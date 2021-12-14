SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $348,250.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010260 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

