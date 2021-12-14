Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.57. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $414,598.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

