Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.70 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 27.3% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

