State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

