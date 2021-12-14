Trust Co. of Virginia VA Makes New $200,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 335,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

