Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Up to $100.50

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.50, but opened at $105.00. Chase shares last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $983.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $95,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,800 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chase by 25.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 99.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chase by 197.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

