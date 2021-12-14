Akropolis (AKRO) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $68.78 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006693 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

