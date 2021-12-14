Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,812. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

